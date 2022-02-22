Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $181,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

