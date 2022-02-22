Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 20,558 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 83.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 330,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,820,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.04.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.