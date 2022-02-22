MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.39

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $36,500.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,723.09 or 0.99684179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00243837 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00141432 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00291734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004282 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.