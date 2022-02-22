Mdex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.08 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $197.80 million and $9.08 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.97 or 0.06947304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,070.41 or 1.00147401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050161 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,361,991 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

