Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

