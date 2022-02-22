Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.