Medifast (NYSE:MED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.38. Medifast has a 52-week low of $176.52 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

