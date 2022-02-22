Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.580 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.56-1.58 EPS.

Shares of MDT opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,245,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

