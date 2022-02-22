MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.81 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $49.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $887.86. 1,278,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,130.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,439.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $873.40 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

