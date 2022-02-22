Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.21

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 101433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
Several brokerages recently commented on MTOR. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.
In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Meritor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 28.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
