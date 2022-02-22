Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.21

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 101433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTOR. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Meritor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 28.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

