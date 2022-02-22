Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 69.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.84. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

