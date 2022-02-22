Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 32,517 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Option Care Health by 69.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Option Care Health by 64.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 40.3% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 483.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

