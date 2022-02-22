Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 4,183 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 235.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,699 shares of company stock worth $9,087,170. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.