Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,320 shares of company stock worth $1,110,262. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.23. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.