Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 11,351 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

NYSE CAG opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

