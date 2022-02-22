Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,703 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $97,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 391,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,553,000 after purchasing an additional 154,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.42 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.