MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGPI. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.63.

In related news, insider Michele Lux bought 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.