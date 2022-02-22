Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.79. 5,014,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,135. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,913,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,800 shares of company stock worth $19,474,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

