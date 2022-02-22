Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $121,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.8% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 140.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 294,737 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,091,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,345,485 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $379,319,000 after buying an additional 94,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.