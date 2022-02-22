Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Earnings Results

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $131.87 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.65.
In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.
Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middleby (MIDD)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.