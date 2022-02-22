Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Earnings Results

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $131.87 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

