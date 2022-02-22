Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $216,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 684.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 213.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 89.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

