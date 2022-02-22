Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,116 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.