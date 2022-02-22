Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in OneSpan by 179.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in OneSpan by 127.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.53.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

