Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after buying an additional 66,809 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,694,000.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

