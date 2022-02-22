Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 5,113.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $25,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,488,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHPT opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

