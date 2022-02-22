Millennium Management LLC Buys 8,007 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $22,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.