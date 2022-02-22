Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 606,276 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.