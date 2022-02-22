Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 606,276 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.