Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 129.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $19,818,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 124,342 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 93,747 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

