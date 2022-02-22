Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 562,744 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

