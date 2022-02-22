Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.33) and the highest is ($1.91). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.12) to ($9.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($12.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.27) to ($11.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.27.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $209.05.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $266,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

