Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,102,000.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.27.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $209.05.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

