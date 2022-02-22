Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of AVO opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

