MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,738 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Match Group stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.