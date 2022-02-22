MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Essex LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.78. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $88.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

