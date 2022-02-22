MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $57.77.

