MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 311.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.