Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $255.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.36.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,513 shares of company stock worth $79,938,901. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day moving average of $296.45. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.