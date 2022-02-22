Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day moving average of $296.45. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,513 shares of company stock worth $79,938,901. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

