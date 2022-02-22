Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $141.58

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $141.58 and last traded at $142.72, with a volume of 10751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.