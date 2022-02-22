Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Moody’s has raised its dividend by 40.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $14.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

MCO opened at $323.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.04 and its 200-day moving average is $373.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.27.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

