Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Moody’s has increased its dividend by 40.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $14.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $323.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.04 and a 200 day moving average of $373.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $272.60 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

