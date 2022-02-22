Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $63,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $123.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.