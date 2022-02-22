Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $60,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

