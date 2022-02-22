Morgan Stanley Buys 7,044 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $59,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 356,777 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 518,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 277,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.54. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

