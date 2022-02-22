Morgan Stanley Cuts Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $75.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. Cognex has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

