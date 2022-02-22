Morgan Stanley Has $62.13 Million Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $62,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PLAY opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.