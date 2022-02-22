Morgan Stanley Has $62.13 Million Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $62,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.