Morgan Stanley Sells 134,593 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $64,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

XM stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.09. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 999,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,460,239 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

