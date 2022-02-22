Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,113,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ciena were worth $57,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,378. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

