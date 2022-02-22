Morningstar (MORN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

Morningstar stock opened at $273.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.12. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,825 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total transaction of $3,446,571.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 700 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.79, for a total value of $199,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,779 shares of company stock worth $53,284,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.