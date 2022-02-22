Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 532 ($7.24) and last traded at GBX 540.01 ($7.34). 25,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 39,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 543 ($7.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £108.93 million and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 528.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.