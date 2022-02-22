MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 20,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.43. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.